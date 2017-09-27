TTU HomeTechAnnounce

University Career Fair Coming Soon!
Many prospective employers will be in attendance seeking to hire Red Raiders for internships, part-time, or full-time positions!

Prior to the career fair, students can attend multiple events hosted by the University Career Center to help them polish their resume, network with employers, and create a professional look that is sure to stand out during the fair.

Learn more about these events at www.CareerCenter.ttu.edu/17CF

For questions, please call (806) 742-2210
