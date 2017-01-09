TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Has the start of a new semester inspired you to consider going back to school yourself to earn your Master's or Doctoral degree? Stop by 313 of the Administration building at noon Friday to learn more about the possibilities. No RSVP necessary.

Contact Shannon Samson at shannon.samson@ttu.edu or at 806-834-5201.
Posted:
9/1/2017

Originator:
Shannon Samson

Email:
shannon.samson@ttu.edu

Department:
Graduate School

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/1/2017

Location:
313 Administration Building

