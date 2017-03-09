THE FOG OF WAR - Join us for Vietnam War Movie Night at Alamo Drafthouse

Former Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara is the sole focus of documentary film-maker Errol Morris' The Fog of War, a film that not only analyzes McNamara's controversial decisions during the first half of the Vietnam War, but also his childhood upbringing, his education at Berkeley and Harvard, his involvement in World War II, and his later years as president of the World Bank. Culling footage from almost 20 hours of interviews with the Secretary, Morris details key moments from McNamara's career, including the 1945 bombing of Tokyo, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and President Kennedy's suggestions to the Secretary that the U.S. remove itself from Vietnam. Throughout the film, the 85-year-old McNamara expounds his philosophies on international conflict, and shows regret and pride in equal measure for, respectively, his mistakes and accomplishments.





Reserve your tickets online at https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/the-fog-of-war-eleven-lessons-from-the-life-of-robert-s.-mcnamara The film will start at 6 PM on Sunday, September 3, and will be followed by expert commentary and discussion featuring Dr. Ron Milam and Dr. Justin Hart, both associate professors of history at Texas Tech University. Posted:

8/31/2017



Stephen Maxner



steve.maxner@ttu.edu



The Vietnam Center



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

9/3/2017



Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock



