In the Lubbock Community, we regularly perform service for the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club, Woman's Protective Services, Habitat for Humanity,South Plains Food Bank, and the Animal Haven, just to name a few. We are actively seeking new members to pledge the organization and help us spread the spirit of service at Tech, throughout Lubbock and the U.S. Alpha Phi Omega provides the opportunity to make life long friendships, develop leadership skills, and serve the Texas Tech community.

For more info please contact the following emails: External.apo.bs@gmail.com Hpt.apo.bs@gmail.com

