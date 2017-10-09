TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Caerus Ensemble presents Out of Darkness: Music From the Time of War
Out of Darkness: Music From the Time of War
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3pm
Helen Devitt Jones Auditorium at 
the Museum of Texas Tech University
A program of music and historical narrative about works written during and inspired by WWI and WWIIas well as the lives of composers who responded to the crises of war with works of emotional power, love and beauty. 
Music by Ravel, Frank Bridge, Shostakovich and Messiaen

Annie Chalex Boyle, violin
Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes, violoncello
Richard Fountain, piano

Admission is free.
9/8/2017

Daniel Tyler

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2017

Museum of Texas Tech University

