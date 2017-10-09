Caerus Ensemble presents Out of Darkness: Music From the Time of War

Caerus Ensemble presents Out of Darkness: Music From the Time of War Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3pm Helen Devitt Jones Auditorium at the Museum of Texas Tech University A program of music and historical narrative about works written during and inspired by WWI and WWII , as well as the lives of composers who responded to the crises of war with works of emotional power, love and beauty. Music by Ravel, Frank Bridge, Shostakovich and Messiaen

performed by: Annie Chalex Boyle, violin Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes, violoncello Richard Fountain, piano

Admission is free. For information about us, visit our website: www.caerusensemble.org

Please join us for this very special event! Posted:

9/8/2017



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/10/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

