Caerus Ensemble
presents
Out of Darkness: Music From the Time of War
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3pm
Helen Devitt Jones Auditorium at
the Museum of Texas Tech University
A program of music and historical narrative about works written during and inspired by WWI and WWII, as well as the lives of composers who responded to the crises of war with works of emotional power, love and beauty.
Music by Ravel, Frank Bridge, Shostakovich and Messiaen
performed by:
Annie Chalex Boyle, violin
Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes, violoncello
Richard Fountain, piano
Admission is free.
Please join us for this very special event!