Study Sociology and Spanish culture while taking numerous field trips to Roman ruins, ancient cities and villages, the Alhambra, royal palaces, cathedrals, Spain courts, spice markets, museums, and much more!!! Sociology is offering two courses at the TTU Seville Center from January 11 through May 4, 2018.

SOC 1301 Introduction to Sociology (satisfies the TTU Multicultural Graduation Requirement). In this course, we will examine basic sociological concepts and construction of societies. We will observe, identify, and discuss the culture, social structure, and social institutions of Spain and the United States. Through this comparison, you will be able to identify and explain cultural and multi-cultural differences within and between the two societies. We will look at life in groups, crime and terrorism, religious beliefs & practices, inequality, race/ethnic groups, gender & sexuality, the family, and other topics.

SOC 3300/SOC 5332 Spanish Culture & Society. This course is open to all undergraduate and graduate students. In this course, we will take an in-depth look at modern culture and social structure in Spain. We will observe, identify, and apply sociological constructs, understandings, and theory to family structure, religion, government, criminal justice, gender & sexuality, and the culture of food. We will examine the role politics and history have had on shaping modern Spanish culture. You will do class projects that involve collecting observational data on daily activities and special events & holidays in Spanish culture. We will schedule group activities in Seville and other cities, have guest speakers who will discuss specific aspects of Spanish culture (such as religion, crime, or family life), and visit Spanish institutions in action such as courtrooms, religious practices, flamenco shows & other art events, and take advantage of numerous other cultural activities. Graduate students will have a greater emphasis on individual research.

For more information, contact Dr. Martha Smithey (m.smithey@ttu.edu).