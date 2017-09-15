|
September 15th marks the day Mexico celebrates its national independence from Spain. The Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center joins many cities across the nation in honoring the culture and traditions of Mexican-American and Hispanic populations. El Grito features a presentation that explores the values, traditions, and history of Mexican culture.
|Posted:
9/14/2017
Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez
Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2017
Location:
Student Union Building - North Plaza
