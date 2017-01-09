Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts - a letter to students

Texas Tech University Texas Tech students,Over the past few days we have witnessed the impact of Hurricane Harvey throughout Southeast Texas. We recognize many of you have been impacted by this event. Students needing assistance or wanting to contribute to the many efforts to support those impacted are encouraged to seek out support on campus in the following ways:1. Students with general support needs should notify the university by completing the information found here 2. Students needing Counseling support may seek individual or group crisis counseling, the Student Counseling Center is available Monday - Friday; 8:00am-5:00pm and by calling (806) 742-3674. Walk-in hours area available Monday - Friday; 12:30pm-3:30 pm. 24-hr mental health crisis support is available by calling (806) 742-55553. Students or Student Organizations wanting to collect donations or funds to support victims of Hurricane Harvey are encouraged to do so, please click here for a list of opportunities.We recognize we cannot anticipate all of the needs you or others may have, please continue to reach out as you become aware of your needs or the needs of others in our university community.D. Matthew Gregory, PhDDean of StudentsTexas Tech University Posted:

