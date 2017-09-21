|
In partnership with the Student Activities Board, the Cross-Cultural Film Series is a program established by the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center to exhibit examples of diversity, inclusion, and culturalism in current award-winning films. All film screenings are free and open to the public.
|Posted:
9/7/2017
Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez
Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 9/21/2017
Location:
SUB Escondido Theatre
Categories