TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
GET OUT ** FREE FILM SCREENING ** TOMORROW
In partnership with the Student Activities Board, the Cross-Cultural Film Series is a program established by the Cross-Cultural Academic Advancement Center to exhibit examples of diversity, inclusion, and culturalism in current award-winning films. All film screenings are free and open to the public.
Posted:
10/25/2017

Originator:
Eleana Rodriguez

Email:
eleana.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2017

Location:
SUB Escondido Theatre

Categories