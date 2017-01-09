The TTU Ethics Center hosts the 2nd Annual TTU Ethics Faculty Symposium in partnership with the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs Global Ethics Day initiative. The TTU Ethics Faculty Symposium encourages research in Ethics across disciplines from faculty, staff, and students. Best in competition awards will be acknowledged at the Global Ethics Day initiative. There will be two tracks, one for faculty/staff, and one for students. Monetary awards will be disbursed for 1st thru 3rd place in each track as travel and tuition grants.

Important Dates

Submission deadline: September 15, 2017

Notification of acceptance of paper for presentation: September 27, 2017

Abstract for five minute presentation: October 6, 2017

Global Ethics Day and five minute presentation: October 18, 2017

For more information, please visit the TTU Ethics Center website: http://www.ttu.edu/ethics

Best in Competition Award Amounts:

Faculty/Staff: Students:

1st Place - $500.00 1st Place - $500.00

2nd Place - $300.00 2nd Place - $300.00

3rd Place - $200.00 3rd Place - $200.00

Committee Advisors: Dr. Joaquin Borrego, Dr. Paul Frazier, Dr. Michael Ryan (Chair)