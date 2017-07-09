GREETINGS!! ΔAΩ Multicultral Fraternity INC. is looking for recruitment. We shall start tabling during the days of 09/05 - 09/15 at the Free Speech area between the times of 10:00am - 2:00pm. Rush week will begin 09/11 - 09/18.

09/11 - Community Service 09/12 - Info Session & Casino Night 09/13 - Game Night 09/14 - Info Session & Football With The Bros 09/15 - Karaoke 09/16 - Tailgate TTU vs ASU 09/17 - Watch Football Party 09/18 - Hooters

If you have any questions please contact us on Orgsync or Saul Martinez (409) 526-6748 / saul.martinez@ttu.edu











9/7/2017



Omar Lara



omar.lara@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

