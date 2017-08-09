|
The English Department wants to hear your voice! Come celebrate the 50th Annual International Literacy Day with us. Read a favorite poem or other short passage, and hear others' favorites too, as you sip free coffee and nosh on some snacks. Celebrate the beauty of language! 1-3 pm today in the English Atrium.
and we'll see you in the Atrium . . . where the coffee is always free.
|Posted:
9/8/2017
Originator:
Marta Kvande
Email:
marta.kvande@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/8/2017
Location:
The Atrium, English Building
