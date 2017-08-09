GREETINGS!! ΔAΩ Multicultural Fraternity INC. is looking for recruitment. We shall start tabling during the days of 09/05 - 09/15 at the Free Speech area between the times of 10:00am - 2:00pm. Rush week will begin 09/11 - 09/18.
09/11 - Community Service
09/12 - Info Session & Casino Night
09/13 - Game Night
09/14 - Info Session & Football With The Bros
09/15 - Karaoke
09/16 - Tailgate TTU vs ASU
09/17 - Watch Football Party
09/18 - Hooters
