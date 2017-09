RISE is hosting a FREE STI testing event at the SUB for all Students, Faculty, and staff. Results are strictly confidential.

Posted:

9/7/2017



Originator:

Joseph Pfund



Email:

joseph.s.pfund@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/7/2017



Location:

Student Union Building: Llano Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental