TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mental Health First Aid Training
Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. This free training will allow you to identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.  Space is limited so please email Rae Brockman to reserve your spot by September 11th.  Contact the RISE office with any questions or concerns: 806.742.2110. (A free lunch is provided!) 
Posted:
9/7/2017

Originator:
Elena Sanchez-Freeman

Email:
elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2017

Location:
Student Wellness Center Room 205

Categories