Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. This free training will allow you to identify, understand, and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses. Space is limited so please email Rae Brockman to reserve your spot by September 11th. Contact the RISE office with any questions or concerns: 806.742.2110. (A free lunch is provided!)
|Posted:
9/7/2017
Originator:
Elena Sanchez-Freeman
Email:
elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2017
Location:
Student Wellness Center Room 205
