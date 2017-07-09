Writers of longer projects, like dissertations and theses, must develop productive writing practices. If your writing needs a kick start or you want to join a community of writers, Graduate Student Writing Groups can help.

Each weekly session lasts 3 hours. The first 30 minutes are dedicated to goal setting. The majority of the time is spent in individual writing in a quiet, relaxed environment. At the end of each session, group leaders will help students reflect over their progress and set new goals for the next session. Writing groups are open to both onsite and distance graduate students. Apply here by September 8: https://goo.gl/forms/FF9g4yrnY14UGrXu2

Graduate Student Writing Groups are sponsored by the Graduate Student Writing Center and the Graduate School.