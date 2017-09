The Museum Film Series will be showing the film Gold Diggers of 1933. Following the movie will be a lecture by Dr. Allison Whitney, Associate Professor at Texas Tech. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.

Friday, September 8, 2017 6:00 PM Museum of Texas Tech University Posted:

9/8/2017



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/8/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment