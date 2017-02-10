Hello!
As we are gearing up for a busy fall semester, we want to inform you of all our upcoming University Career Center events! Please see below:
OCTOBER
Resume Critique Day
October 18th from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at University Career Center, Wiggins Complex
Mocktail Party **Registration Required** Register at Hire Red Raiders
October 18th from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Nonprofit Fair
October 25th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at SUB Ballroom
NOVEMBER
Teacher Job Fair
November 14th from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Resume Critique Day
November 29th from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at University Career Center, Wiggins Complex
**All UCC services and events are free to Texas Tech students and alumni**.
For more event information please visit www.careercenter.ttu.edu or call our office at 806.742.2210.