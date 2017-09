Hispanic Scholar Association is a multicultural student organization that focuses on the academic growth and outreach of students at Tech .

Come join us tonight! It is our first meeting of the semester we will have snacks !

@ MCOM 153 at 6.30pm



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/7/2017



Originator:

Anthony Aguilar



Email:

anthony.aguilar@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 9/7/2017



Location:

MCOM 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

Orientation