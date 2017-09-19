The Learning Center is OPEN for Fall 2017!
The LC works to enhance the academic success of all currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate students by offering a variety of free services, including drop-in subject tutoring!
New Summer Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm!
Our tutoring services include drop-in or by appointment in various subjects, including:
- Math
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Accounting
- Engineering
& MANY MORE!!
Come see us at the Learning Center in Holden Hall, Room 80. Study lounges and computers are available for all students!
For more information, or to view a tutoring schedule or make an appointment, call (806)742-3664
or check out our website at www.lc.soar.ttu.edu!