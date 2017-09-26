TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE On-Campus Tutoring for Fall 2017!
The Learning Center is OPEN for Fall 2017! 
The LC works to enhance the academic success of all currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate students by offering a variety of free services, including drop-in subject tutoring! 

New Summer Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm! 

Our tutoring services include drop-in or by appointment in various subjects, including:
  • Math
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Accounting
  • Engineering
& MANY MORE!!

Come see us at the Learning Center in Holden Hall, Room 80. Study lounges and computers are available for all students!

For more information, or to view a tutoring schedule or make an appointment, call (806)742-3664 or check out our website at www.lc.soar.ttu.edu! 
Posted:
9/26/2017

Originator:
Alicia Rosas

Email:
alicia.n.rosas@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


