It will be pajama themed! Take a study break and enjoy some good worship, snacks, and an awesome message! :)

Doors open at 6:30 and the event starts at 7 pm

More information about SoulScripts: https://thesoulscripts.com/





Location: Alpha Xi Delta's lodge

6 Greek Cir, Lubbock, TX 79416



