The Texas Tech University School of Music will host world-renowned flute soloist and pedagogue Carol Wincenc for a four-day residency from Sunday, September 17 to Wednesday, September 20.





Hailed "Queen of the flute" by New York Magazine, Ms. Wincenc was first prize winner of the (sole) Naumburg Solo Flute Competition, as well as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Flute Association, the National Society of Arts and Letters Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Music, and a Distinguished Alumni Award from the Manhattan School of Music. She has appeared as soloist with such ensembles as the Chicago, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and London symphonies. A Grammy Award nominee, she has also received a Diapason d'Or Award, a Recording of Special Merit award with András Schiff, and Gramophone magazine's "Pick of the Month" with the Buffalo Philharmonic. She teaches on the faculties of The Juilliard School and Stony Brook University.





Her residency will begin with her performance as the featured soloist in a world premiere of American composer Joan Tower’s new orchestration of a work titled Rising, which was originally composed for Ms. Wincenc. The premiere is part of the program for the University Symphony Orchestra’s “Love Rising” concert on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Hemmle Recital Hall.





Ms. Wincenc’s residency will continue for the next three days, as she will give coachings, lessons, and master classes to both the School of Music’s flute studio and to chamber groups comprised of students from the woodwind area of the School of Music.





The September 18 master class for the graduate woodwind quintet will be in the School of Music’s Choir Hall (room 010), and the master classes for the flute studio will be on September 19 and 20 in the Talkington Hall of the Legacy Event Center (1500 14th St.) All of the master classes will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In addition, Burkart Flutes will have instruments available for trial from 5:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. on September 19 at the Legacy Event Center prior to the master class that evening.





The September 17 University Symphony Orchestra concert and all of Ms. Wincenc’s master classes are free and open to the public.

