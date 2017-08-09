The Student Counseling Center is inviting students to join a psychotherapy group designed to help students struggling with disordered eating and/or body image issues. The group will provide students with the opportunity to connect with others struggling similarly, experience a safe recovery environment, explore painful emotions, create insight, build motivation for recovery, and decrease barriers to recovery. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 1:00 to 2:20 pm and will start in mid-September. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please email the leaders, Lisa Viator and Jessica Johnston-York, lisa.viator@ttu.edu, jessica,johnston-york@ttu.edu or call the Student Counseling Center at 742-3674. Those interested in joining will have a pre-group appointment with the leaders to be sure that the group is an appropriate fit for their needs.