



NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, JUST SHOW UP!



For times and dates check out

Red Raiders Strive for Honor! Calling all Red Raiders looking to give back to their community! Join SAB RHA , and CALUE Service Breaks during TTU's annual Service Week, September 18-22, 2017. This is not only a great way to make a positive impact on our community, but also to show involvement in your school, beef up your resume with volunteer hours, and meet new friends! Help us make blankets for Women's Protective Services, get involved at Lubbock Dream Center with their after school program, or help Doctors W/O Borders and Red Cross make maps for disaster relief and so much more...!NO REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, JUST SHOW UP!For times and dates check out Service Week or visit the Facebook page Red Raiders Strive for Honor! Posted:

9/13/2017



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

