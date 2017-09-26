Pitch the next BIG IDEA and win money to begin the entrepreneur journey! The American Idol like competition where you get all your friends vote is fun and gives you a chance to win $2,000. The next BIG IDEA can come from anywhere, create a 60 second video and load it onto the Idea Competition website. Students, faculty, and the public can participate in the program and voting process.



The more votes the higher chance of winning. Get started, now is the time! If you have a solution to a problem, you are 60 seconds from knowing if others think it’s a good idea. Texas Tech supports the entrepreneur spirit in YOU!

Application Closes October 28th, 2017



Click here to learn more or contact Taysha Williams at Taysha.williams@ttu.edu

