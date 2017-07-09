TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Routine Blackboard Maintenance, September 8, 2017, 3:00 am to 7:00 am
The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, the TLPDC, and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will perform routine Blackboard maintenance on Friday, September 8th, between 3:00 am and 7:00 am. During this time, customers should not experience any interruption of service.

Should you experience any issues with Blackboard outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
9/7/2017

TTU Blackboard Steering Group

blackboard@ttu.edu

Technology Support


