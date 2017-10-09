JCPenney has partnered with Texas Tech University for a College Suit Up event designed to help students, staff and faculty build a solid professional wardrobe.

We are hosting this private event after the JCPenney store closes so we can give personalized attention to students and help them choose the best career wear for internship and job interviews. Texas Tech University Career Center staff, along with members of the JCPenney team, will be on-hand to offer insights into the latest career fashion trends, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to tie a tie.

During the event, students, staff and faculty can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouse, ties and shoes to build a career wardrobe at an affordable price. Foundational wear is included in this discount.

In addition to JCPenney’s already great prices, they will offer a special 40% discount off the lowest marked price to all Texas Tech and Texas Tech Health Science Center students, staff and faculty with a valid Tech ID.

JCPenney Hair Salon will be open for free consultations and Sephora will have beauty consultants available to help guide you in choosing appropriate makeup for a professional setting. Items will be available for purchase but discount codes cannot be used for the salon or Sephora.

For additional information, contact Toni Krebbs at toni.d.krebbs@ttu.edu