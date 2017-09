NOTE: Meeting Venue Change for this Semester. It will be in Provost Office Conference Room AAUP-TTU Meeting September 11, 2017, 3PM Venue: Provost Office Conference Room Welcome and Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar Introduction of Officers: Seshadri Ramkumar (aka) Ram: President Mark Wallace: Vice President Richard Meek: Secretary/Treasurer Discussion on Nat Update on Third Year Review Policy Planning for Address by President Schovanec to TTU-AAUP: Date, arrangements, etc. Any New Business Adjourn Posted:

