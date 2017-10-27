This signature evening, “A Night with Authors,” presented by Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries, Texas Tech University Press (TTUP) and the Texas Tech University Libraries, will kick off the 2017 Lubbock Book Festival and will feature a wine and beer reception, a seated dinner created by Texas Tech’s Top Tier Catering and a literary program of authors sharing stories from their books on Texas, the Southwest and beyond.



The TTUP authors to be featured include Nancy Draves, “A Promise Fulfilled: The Kitty Anderson Diary and Civil War Texas, 1861,” Bob Horton, “Of Bulletins and Booze: A Newsman’s Story of Recovery,” Ruben Molina, “Chicano Soul: Recordings and History of an American Culture,” and Janet M. Neugebauer, “A Witness to History: George H. Mahon, West Texas Congressman.” Authors will visit with guests throughout the evening and will sign books. All featured books will be available for purchase at a 30 percent discount.



Books may be pre-ordered at bit.ly/LiteraryLubbock17.

Seating is limited and early reservations are encouraged. Tickets, $100 each, may be purchased by calling 806.742.2540 or by emailing len.markham@ttu.edu. Parking will be reserved in lot R-3, south of the Library.