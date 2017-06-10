The 2nd annual Symposium on Modern Warfare

The 2nd Annual Symposium on Modern Warfare

“Insurgency and Counter-Insurgency in the Modern Era of Warfare”







October 6, 2017

International Cultural Center, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas





Registration is now open for the 2nd annual Symposium on Modern Warfare at Texas Tech University. This symposium will feature presentations on many facets of insurgency and counter-insurgency theory and practice including dealing with inter-jihadist relations, the insurgent’s arsenal, impediments to effective counter-insurgency, partnership building, the human terrain, and other related topics. The keynote address will be given by retired Brigadier General Michael Longoria (USAF). For a detailed listing of presentations, refer to the program agenda available at www.amaw.ttu.edu.



To register for this event, please send your full name to andrew.hinton@ttu.edu. A luncheon will be made available for the first 100 people to register. There is no cost to this event.



