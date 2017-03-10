Call for Entries for “High and Dry:

A Photographic Exhibition of Peoples and Places of the World’s Dry Lands”

Deadline: October 5, 2017

Eligibility: Open to all photographers, both amateur and professional

Information: For 2017 High and Dry information and entry form, go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/.

Photographers of all levels are invited to submit work reflecting the dry lands theme of this annual juried exhibition. The choice of subject (people, animals, or landscapes) is up to the photographer, but the shot must have been taken in an arid or semiarid region. Approximately 70 images will be selected for exhibition and shown in the galleries at the International Cultural Center from November 22, 2017 to January 31, 2018. A reception will be held on December 1, 2017 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Awards are $600 for first place, $300 for second place, and $150 for third place. Winners will be announced at the reception.

The juror for the "2017 High and Dry Exhibition" will be Greg Davis, a National Geographic Creative Photographer based out of Austin.

Entry fee: $6.00 per image, 5 image maximum.

Questions: Contact Jan Stogner, Assistant Director for International Art and Culture jan.stogner@ttu.edu/806-834-2372