We would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Our events are listed in the announcement below. Hope to see you there! If you have any questions feel free to contact Ashley Cisneros at 806-559-4593.

INFORMATIONAL Mon. Sept. 11TH @ 7PM Caprock Room in the Sub

MOVIE NIGHT Tues. Sept. 12TH @ 7PM The Avenue

INFORMATIONAL Wed. Sept. 13TH @ 7PM Caprock room in the sub

CRAFTING Thurs. Sept. 14TH @ 7PM TBA

ROCK & SOCIAL WITH THE GENTELMEN OF PHI IOTA ALPHA Fri. Sept 15TH @ 7:30PM TBA

COMMUNITY SERVICE Sat. Sept. 16TH @ 9AM-11AM Morris Safe House

CRAFTING-CROWNS & ROSES Mon. Sept. 18TH @ 7PM TBA

INFORMATIONAL Tues. Sept. 19TH @ 7PM TBA

ROCK ‘N’ REC CARDIO DANCE Wed. Sept. 20TH @ 8:15PM-9PM TTU Rec RM 114

INFORMATIONAL Thurs. Sept. 21ST @ 7PM TBA

