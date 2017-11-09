We would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. We have lots of events approaching so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Our events are listed in the announcement below. Hope to see you there! If you have any questions feel free to contact Ashley Cisneros at 806-559-4593.
INFORMATIONAL Mon. Sept. 11TH @ 7PM Caprock Room in the Sub
MOVIE NIGHT Tues. Sept. 12TH @ 7PM The Avenue
INFORMATIONAL Wed. Sept. 13TH @ 7PM Caprock room in the sub
CRAFTING Thurs. Sept. 14TH @ 7PM TBA
ROCK & SOCIAL WITH THE GENTELMEN OF PHI IOTA ALPHA Fri. Sept 15TH @ 7:30PM TBA
COMMUNITY SERVICE Sat. Sept. 16TH @ 9AM-11AM Morris Safe House
CRAFTING-CROWNS & ROSES Mon. Sept. 18TH @ 7PM TBA
INFORMATIONAL Tues. Sept. 19TH @ 7PM TBA
ROCK ‘N’ REC CARDIO DANCE Wed. Sept. 20TH @ 8:15PM-9PM TTU Rec RM 114
INFORMATIONAL Thurs. Sept. 21ST @ 7PM TBA
