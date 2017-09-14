|
Dr. Brian Ogolsky received his Ph.D. in Family Studies and Human Development from the University of Arizona and had a post-doctoral fellowship in the department of Human Development and Family Science at the University of Texas at Austin. He is currently an Associate Professor in Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research focuses on how romantic relationships change over time and across life transitions. Notably, he studies processes of relationship maintenance and commitment. In his talk, Dr. Ogolsky will examine the ways in which daters make decisions about the future of their relationships. He will present three studies that use an innovative graphing procedure to quantify changes in commitment to wed over time. In Study 1, he examines the accuracy or bias in memories of commitment-related events. In Studies 2 and 3, he identifies and develops a typology of dating behavior.
When?: September 14, 2017
Time?: 3:30-5:00 p.m.
Where?: Human Sciences Cottage (behind the Human Sciences building)
Reception to follow
Please contact Dr. Sylvia Niehuis (sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu) for more information.
|Posted:
9/8/2017
Originator:
Sylvia Niehuis
Email:
sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2017
Location:
Cottage (behind the Human Sciences Building)
Categories