The Student Veteran's Association at Tech is calling upon all student veterans, families and friends to attend our first semester meeting of Fall 2017. If you have been wondering how to meet fellow veterans in the Texas Tech community, then attend our informative meeting as we share upcoming events, projects, and exclusive tailgate and sports passes!

If you are a member of the military and veteran community and would like to share opportunities for your research or seek partnerships in events feel free to attend.

For additional questions, please contact either/or:

Adam Disque: adam.disque@ttu.edu

Adrian Delafuente: Adrian.delafuente@ttu.edu

