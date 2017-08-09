Tuesday September 12th kicks off our Fall Dinner Series!!! For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!!

Please join us!!

Here is the menu for next week:

APPETIZER:

Spago Smoked Slamon Pizza

SOUP AND SALAD:

My Mother's Garden Vegetable Soup

Baby Kale Salad With Apples, Parmesan, And Candied Walnuts

ENTREES:

Braised Boneless Short Rib With Dried Fruit And Almonds

Chicken Scaloppini With Lemon Butter

*All Entrees Served With Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes And Sautéed Spinach With Garlic

DESSERT:

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

