Jackie Price and Matthew Stigler want to invite you to join OUT Tech GNT for its first meeting of the semester! The event will be held at Café J on September 23, 2017 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Reservations have been made, so when you arrive, say you’re with “Jackie.” This is a low-key social event to get to know each other, and significant others are welcome. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone at this kickoff event! For questions, please contact jacquelline.faithe.price@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/7/2017



Originator:

Jacquelline Price



Email:

jacquelline.faithe.price@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/23/2017



Location:

Cafe J



Categories

Student Organization