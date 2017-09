Take all your Beginning and Second level Spanish during the spring semester at The TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain. TTU professors teach the classes, credit is posted directly to your TTU transcript. Pay TTU tuition. Scholarships available. Find out more on the study abroad website: www.studyabroad.ttu.edu then click on Learn Abroad/Learn at The TTU Center in Sevilla.

Deadline to start your application is October 1st.