Outbound international calling from TTU phones is currently unavailable. IT staff are aware and working with AT&T to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience, and we will provide an update when services are restored. If you encounter any additional problems accessing these resources, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

9/8/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





