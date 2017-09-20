TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Special screening: Cyborgs--- Should We Be Better Than We Are?

Ethics, Regulation, FDA, Philosophy, Religion,Technology and Society

Winner of Best Documentary, DefCon, Las Vegas 2017

Victoria Sutton, Director, Producer

 

24 minutes followed by a Panel discussion and Q&A:

Bruce Clarke, Horn Professor, English (confirmed)

Cheryl Erwin, Prof. & Dir. Center for Ethics & Humanities (invited)

Thomas McGovern, TTUHSC Center for Ethics & Humanities (confirmed)

Jorge Ramirez, Huffman Professor, Law (confirmed)

Victoria Sutton, Horn Professor, Law (confirmed)

1.0 hours CLE with 0.5 CLE Ethics, Administrative Law, no fee

 
9/15/2017

Lynn Karnavas

lynn.karnavas@ttu.edu

School of Law

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/20/2017

Texas Tech School of Law, Lanier Auditorium

