Special screening: Cyborgs--- Should We Be Better Than We Are?

Special screening--CYBORGS -- Should We Be Better Than We Are? Ethics, Regulation, FDA, Philosophy, Religion,Technology and Society Winner of Best Documentary, DefCon, Las Vegas 2017 Victoria Sutton, Director, Producer 24 minutes followed by a Panel discussion and Q&A: Bruce Clarke, Horn Professor, English (confirmed) Cheryl Erwin, Prof. & Dir. Center for Ethics & Humanities (invited) Thomas McGovern, TTUHSC Center for Ethics & Humanities (confirmed) Jorge Ramirez, Huffman Professor, Law (confirmed) Victoria Sutton, Horn Professor, Law (confirmed) 1.0 hours CLE with 0.5 CLE Ethics, Administrative Law, no fee

Lynn Karnavas



lynn.karnavas@ttu.edu



School of Law



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2017



Texas Tech School of Law, Lanier Auditorium



