Special screening--CYBORGS -- Should We Be Better Than We Are?
Ethics, Regulation, FDA, Philosophy, Religion,Technology and Society
Winner of Best Documentary, DefCon, Las Vegas 2017
Victoria Sutton, Director, Producer
24 minutes followed by a Panel discussion and Q&A:
Bruce Clarke, Horn Professor, English (confirmed)
Cheryl Erwin, Prof. & Dir. Center for Ethics & Humanities (invited)
Thomas McGovern, TTUHSC Center for Ethics & Humanities (confirmed)
Jorge Ramirez, Huffman Professor, Law (confirmed)
Victoria Sutton, Horn Professor, Law (confirmed)
1.0 hours CLE with 0.5 CLE Ethics, Administrative Law, no fee