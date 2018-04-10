We all know that just getting it down on paper can be hard! Whether you are in the process of preparing an abstract for the 2018 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference or another discipline specific conference, “Coworking at CALUE” is ideal for you.

The Center for Active Learning and Undergraduate Engagement (CALUE) will provide a space with the right atmosphere and on-hand resources to help you write an initial draft of your abstract that you can then take to your research mentor for edits. Tutors from the TTU Writing Center, experienced undergraduate researchers, and other campus experts will be in attendance to provide immediate feedback, suggestions, and guidance.

Date: October 4, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Room 239 Drane Hall

RSVP ONLY!!! Reserve your spot by emailing jerylme.robins@ttu.edu no later than October 3 at 12:00 p.m.

There are only 15 slots available so act fast!!