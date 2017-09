Are you interested in Bollywood, Dance, and Culture, come check out Tech Kahaani, Texas Tech’s First Official Bollywood Dance Team at Informational! Look below for dates and time. For more information look on Facebook page. Interest Meeting:

Interest Meeting: Dates: Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 Times: 6:30 pm Room: SUB Rm Traditions For more information contact: Stacy Varghese, stacy.varghese@ttu.edu Joshna Dadi, joshna.dadi@ttu.edu Preeyanka Bhakta, preeyanka.bhakta@ttu.edu Posted:

9/12/2017



Preeyanka Bhakta



preeyanka.bhakta@ttu.edu



N/A





Arts & Entertainment

Athletics

Student Organization