



Proceeds to SECC!!!



Cost: $12/dozen (minimum) | Cash or Check (pay at pickup)

Where: Hospitality Services @ Wiggins Complex*

When: Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 | 7am to 9am

Questions? Contact Alan Cushman @ 742-1360 or email @



*Drive thru the parking lot, follow the signs & we will run the donuts to your car!



9/27/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Date: 9/29/2017



Location:

Hospitality Services @ Wiggins Complex



