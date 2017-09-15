



Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society will celebrate Lubbock Spanish Day on Friday September 15th with a forum from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Rm 001 in the Education Building. The theme of the forum is "The Role of the Spanish Language in Shaping the Future of the United States." The invited panelists will include graduate and undergraduate students. All are invited to attend. The forum will be followed by a reception. For more information about this event, please contact President of Sigma Delta Pi, Gayle Jeffers, or the advisor, Dr. Comfort Pratt, at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com Posted:

Erika Zavala



erika.zavala@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2017



Location:

Education Building Rm 001



