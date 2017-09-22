The TTU IT Division invites all Network Site Coordinators and campus IT professionals (IT Support Specialists, IT Support Technicians, Programmer Analysts, Server Administrators, and related staff) to an Advanced Security Training and NSC meeting on Friday, September 22 that will focus on the following topics:

The TTU Landscape—Endpoint Vulnerabilities

IT Asset Management at TTU Overview of Dell KACE Management Software Using KACE to Patch Third Party Software Utilizing Report Features

Endpoint Protection at TTU—Symantec Managed Clients

NSC Meeting

We have included time for discussion with IT Division staff, and look forward to our continued collaboration. Because of the criticality of the topics covered, we will offer a repeat session and meeting on October 12, 10am—2pm. As the second session date approaches, we will extend an invitation, and you may register for the October session at that time. Please feel free to invite others in your area interested in participating in this discussion, meeting, and training. The TTU Office of the CIO will provide lunch; please RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 22

Time: 9:30am—1:30pm

Location: South Croslin Room, TTU Library, 1st Floor

RSVP by September 20 to itevents@ttu.edu