The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be kicking off its 2017-2018 lecture series with an event out of today’s headlines: Title IX and free speech.

Today, September 14th, at 5:30 p.m. in The Lanier Auditorium of the Texas Tech University School of Law, Gail Heriot, U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner and Professor of Law at the University of San Diego, will deliver a lecture entitled “Has Title IX Veered off Course?”



Drawing on her extensive experience with the current implementation of civil rights law, Professor Heriot will argue that Title IX, though not intended to stifle free expression, has come to do just that via a series of judicial interpretations and Ill-considered enforcement policies – and this will be difficult to fix.

On the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, Professor Heriot is known as a steadfast and eloquent champion of the classical principles of civil rights and civil liberties. Her fearless defense of these principles within the Commission, before Congress, and in many other public fora, has often put her in the news. Her talk is guaranteed to be both illuminating and thought-provoking.

For more information about the Institute's upcoming events, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.