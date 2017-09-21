Who we are:

Christian Grads Fellowship is a national organization dedicated to helping graduate students integrate faith and learning as they navigate the stresses of graduate life.





What we do:

The TTU chapter meets weekly to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a caring community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention and other programs in the Lubbock area.





How to get involved:

Thursday, 12:30-1:30 in the Graduate Student Center (basement of the Administration building: directions Join us for our weekly meetings,in the Graduate Student Center (basement of the Administration building: directions here ). We will meet weekly for Bible study, discussion, and fellowship.









This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.