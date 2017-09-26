Texas Tech College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources' students interested in getting their foot in the job market door can get that chance at the CASNR Career Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 26) in the ballroom of the university's Student Union Building (SUB) in Lubbock.

Attendees can expect more than two dozen company representatives from businesses eager to meet and schedule CASNR students for potential interviews. The event is hosted by CASNR and Texas Tech's University Career Center.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for students to visit with many employers at one time," said Taylor Johnston, lead counselor Tech's University Career Center and liaison to CASNR. Among the companies scheduled to attend are:

• Agri Beef Co.

• Attebury Grain, LLC

• Capital Farm Credit

• Cargill

• Equity Exchange

• Fastenal Company

• Green Plains Inc.

• Hilmar Cheese Company

• JBS USA, Inc.

• Kane Beef

• Landcare

• Oklahoma Agricultural Cooperative Council

• Rush Enterprises, Inc.

• Smithfield Hog Production Division

• AgTexas Farm Credit Services

• Siteone Landscape & Supply

• Clean Scapes

• Texas Tech Rawls College of Business

• U.S. Peace Corps

• Wilbur-Ellis Company

• Wylie & Son, Inc.

For more information please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/17CASNRFair/

If you have any questions, please email Nicole Noble or call us at (806) 742-2210.